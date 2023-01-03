 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Carbondale: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News