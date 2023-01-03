This evening in Carbondale: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Models are…
Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The Carbondale area s…
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degre…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Wednesday. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We will see clear …
Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. …
Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Pa…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skie…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. 25 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area…
🎧 We look ahead to 2023 on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
Weather stations in a mesonet are closer together and report more frequently than the scale observing networks run by the National Weather Service.