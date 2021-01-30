Carbondale's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Thunder possible. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
