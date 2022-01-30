Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Monday. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.