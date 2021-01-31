Carbondale's evening forecast: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Carbondale people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale today. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tod…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear sk…
It will be a cold day in Carbondale, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Expect clea…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Models are …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Today's weather foreca…
Carbondale's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Thunder possible. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Ch…
Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 …
This evening in Carbondale: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Carbondale Wednesday, …