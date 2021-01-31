Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Carbondale people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.