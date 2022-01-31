Carbondale's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carbondale area. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be bad enough, but factor in the wind and it will feel even worse. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it's going to get across Central and Southern Illinois.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. 9 degrees is today's l…
Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 deg…
Carbondale people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. A 12-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in th…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. Today's forecasted low tempe…
The major storm will impact Central and Southeast Illinois.