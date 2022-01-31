 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carbondale area. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

