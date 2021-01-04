 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}

Carbondale's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News