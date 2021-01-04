Carbondale's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carbondale's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 33…
Carbondale's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Carbondale Saturday, with temperatures in …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. 31 degrees is today's …
Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Winds shou…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low tempe…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale today. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Carbondale's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool tomo…
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Rain early followed by a mixture of wintry precipitation late. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance …
Carbondale's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. …