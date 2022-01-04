Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Windy and partly cloudy early. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds later at night. Low 32F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Wednesday, Carbondale people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale today. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees…
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecas…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale today. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 d…
The frightening wildfire in Boulder County, Colorado, last week was a conspiracy of somewhat routine and unusual circumstances.
Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Partly cl…
Rain and snow could make for a slow morning commute Tuesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across Central and Southern Illinois.