This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Thursday. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
