This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carbondale's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 33…
Carbondale's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Carbondale Saturday, with temperatures in …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. 31 degrees is today's …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low tempe…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted…
Carbondale's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool tomo…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale today. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
Carbondale's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures …
Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Winds shou…