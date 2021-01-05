 Skip to main content
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

