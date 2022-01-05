 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Cloudy. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . 10 degrees is tomorrow's low. Thursday, there is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

