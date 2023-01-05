For the drive home in Carbondale: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Jan. 5, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degre…
Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The Carbondale area s…
Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. …
Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Pa…
Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 deg…
Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 de…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skie…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Models are…
🎧 We look ahead to 2023 on the latest episode of Across the Sky!