For the drive home in Carbondale: Cloudy. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carbondale's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 33…
Carbondale's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Carbondale Saturday, with temperatures in …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. 31 degrees is today's …
Carbondale's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool tomo…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low tempe…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted…
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Winds sho…
Carbondale's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale today. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…