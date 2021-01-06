 Skip to main content
Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Cloudy. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

