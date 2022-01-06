For the drive home in Carbondale: A few clouds from time to time. Low 8F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale today. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale today. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 d…
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecas…
It will be a cold day in Carbondale, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degr…
The frightening wildfire in Boulder County, Colorado, last week was a conspiracy of somewhat routine and unusual circumstances.
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…