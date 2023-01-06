Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.