Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Carbondale Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

