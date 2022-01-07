Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies. Low 17F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
