Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.