Jan. 8, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

