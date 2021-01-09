 Skip to main content
Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

