Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

