This evening in Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
A period of freezing rain during the afternoon Saturday may cause icy spots on roads across parts of Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
It will be a cold day in Carbondale, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degr…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale today. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 d…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies. Low 17F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbonda…
The frightening wildfire in Boulder County, Colorado, last week was a conspiracy of somewhat routine and unusual circumstances.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. T…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. Today's forecasted low…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Saturday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Periods of …
Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skie…