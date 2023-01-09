Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
