Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

