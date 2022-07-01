This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
