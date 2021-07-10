This evening in Carbondale: Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
