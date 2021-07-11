This evening in Carbondale: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Monday, there is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
