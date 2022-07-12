Jul. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.