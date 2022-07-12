This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
One round of rain expected ahead of a cold front and another along it. See when rain is most likely in our area and get the latest on the severe weather threat in central Illinois here.
Cold front number one will exit southern Illinois Tuesday morning. Cold front number two will arrive in central Illinois Wednesday afternoon. Here's what both will do to our rain chances and temps.
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
The Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a pe…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 99. Today has the makin…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…