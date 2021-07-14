Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Jul. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Carbondale: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain …
This evening in Carbondale: Thunderstorms likely - possibly strong, especially during the evening. Storms may produce large hail and strong wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We wil…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. There is a…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degr…
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
The Carbondale area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Pe…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings…