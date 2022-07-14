Carbondale's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
One round of rain expected ahead of a cold front and another along it. See when rain is most likely in our area and get the latest on the severe weather threat in central Illinois here.
Cold front number one will exit southern Illinois Tuesday morning. Cold front number two will arrive in central Illinois Wednesday afternoon. Here's what both will do to our rain chances and temps.
With a front stalled out in the state, central Illinois will be much cooler than southern Illinois Thursday and Friday. The chance for showers and storms is sticking around as well. Full details here.
A weak cold front looks to just clear central Illinois before stalling out. Find out when the best chance of rain is today and how much different temperatures will be Thursday in our updated forecast.
