Jul. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.