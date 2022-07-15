Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
One round of rain expected ahead of a cold front and another along it. See when rain is most likely in our area and get the latest on the severe weather threat in central Illinois here.
With a front stalled out in the state, central Illinois will be much cooler than southern Illinois Thursday and Friday. The chance for showers and storms is sticking around as well. Full details here.
With the stalled front lingering, temperatures will continue to vary across the state and rain will be around Friday and Saturday. See when showers and storms are most likely in our updated forecast.
Cold front number one will exit southern Illinois Tuesday morning. Cold front number two will arrive in central Illinois Wednesday afternoon. Here's what both will do to our rain chances and temps.
A weak cold front looks to just clear central Illinois before stalling out. Find out when the best chance of rain is today and how much different temperatures will be Thursday in our updated forecast.
