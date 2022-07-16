Jul. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Sunday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.