Jul. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.