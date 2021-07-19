This evening in Carbondale: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
