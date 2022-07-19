Jul. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 100, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.