Jul. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday, Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Sunday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast.