Jul. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

