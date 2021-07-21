Jul. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.