Jul. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Mainly clear. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

