Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Mainly clear. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are pred…
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and vari…
The Carbondale area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clo…
This evening in Carbondale: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees …
This evening in Carbondale: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a very hot day tomor…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Today's conditio…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine …
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. P…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. The area …