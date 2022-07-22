Jul. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Mainly clear. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 99, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 77 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.