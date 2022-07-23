Jul. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
For the drive home in Carbondale: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 77F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 97. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

