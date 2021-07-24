Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Mostly clear skies. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 103.36. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Sunday, there is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Jul. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
