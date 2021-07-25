 Skip to main content
Jul. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

