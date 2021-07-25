This evening in Carbondale: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
