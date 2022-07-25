Jul. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 78 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.