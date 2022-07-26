Jul. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly overnight. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.