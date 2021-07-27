Jul. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 100.87. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.