Jul. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.