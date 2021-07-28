Carbondale's evening forecast: Clear. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 104.29. A 73-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
