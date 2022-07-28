Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Thunderstorms likely. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Localized flooding is possible. Friday, Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.