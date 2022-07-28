Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Thunderstorms likely. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Localized flooding is possible. Friday, Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for much of southern Illinois, including Carbondale, until 11 p.m. Sunday. Heavy rain and lightning are likely with damaging wind and hail possible.
Watch now: Sunday cold front will bring heat relief for some in Illinois and small chance for severe storms
A cold front will be working across the state today bringing scattered showers and storms. A few could be severe. Full details on the the threats, timing, and temperatures in our latest forecast.
Very hot conditions across central and southern Illinois this afternoon. A cold front will bring relief for some Sunday, but also a chance for severe weather. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Not much rain in central Illinois, but a chance for severe storms and flooding in southern Illinois
Just isolated activity for central Illinois Thursday, but severe storms and flooding are possible in southern Illinois today and tonight. Find out when rain is most likely and how much will fall here.
Watch now: Good chance of rain across Illinois Wednesday, small chance of severe storms in southern Illinois
The best chance of rain today looks like the morning hours, but a cold front arriving this evening will keep the rain chance going thru Thursday. Severe storms can't be ruled out in southern Illinois.
Watch now: Rain chances for central Illinois, oppressive heat for southern Illinois Friday, Saturday, and Sunday
A Heat Advisory is in effect for southern Illinois Friday thru Sunday where the heat will be unrelenting. Hot in central Illinois as well, but there are opportunities for rain. Here's what to expect.
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 75 degr…
The Carbondale area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an …
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 99. Today has the makin…