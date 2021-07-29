 Skip to main content
Jul. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

