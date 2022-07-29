This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Saturday. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
