Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
