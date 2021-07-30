Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.